(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers jumped the most in three weeks, leading the broad stock market higher, as traders cheered further funding support for the ailing sector while overall sentiment got a boost from upbeat holiday spending data.

A gauge of developer shares rallied as much as 6.4% in Hong Kong, led by KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Logan Group Co., which surged at least 14% each. The gains came after local media reported in the final hour of trading on Thursday that six state-owned banks have granted financing for at least 8,200 residential projects.

Beijing last month asked major banks to approve a white list of property works eligible for funding. Policymakers want risk-averse lenders to step up loan activity for the real estate sector, where credit growth slowed to the weakest in more than a year last quarter, undermining developers’ ability to complete homes.

“The progress for white-list projects is faster than expected and it looks that regulators have given much higher pressure to banks to lend to the developers this time,” said Raymond Cheng, an analyst at CGS-CIMB Securities.

Market sentiment was upbeat outside property as well. The broader Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose as much as 3.1% to the highest level in almost six weeks after travel data showed a surge in travel over the Lunar New Year holiday and Macau reported a record number of tourists for the holiday period so far.

The upbeat holiday data was the trigger for the gains, according to Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.

“Sentiment has been so bearish that any positive news or data points can have a pronounced impact on the market because so much negativity has been priced in,” Ling said.

Mainland Chinese markets will reopen from Lunar New Year holidays on Monday.

Gains in developers also came after a Hong Kong court batted down creditor petitions to liquidate Logan Group’s two key units, allowing more time for the builder to push through its debt restructuring plan. That has helped sentiment in the sector, said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

--With assistance from Ishika Mookerjee and Charlotte Yang.

