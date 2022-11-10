(Bloomberg) -- Administrators for collapsed electricity provider Bulb Energy Ltd. who were hoping to get fully paid for their work on the rescue of the nationalized energy firm have been told by a court they’ll need to wait until a senior judge scrutinizes their work.

Three senior executives at Teneo Inc., which was appointed as the administrator for Bulb in November 2022, asked a London court on Thursday to approve its overall renumeration and costs of more than £28 million ($32.7 million.)

Bulb collapsed last year when wholesale prices spiked above the regulator’s price cap, forcing it to sell energy at a loss. The government stepped in and appointed Teneo to run the company with taxpayer money until a buyer could be found. The Office for Budget Responsibility had estimated a £2.2 billion cost over two years, with that potentially being recouped through levies on consumer bills.

Lawyers for Teneo said that the court should approve the amount it was asking for as the government had effectively agreed to it. Henry Phillips, the administrator’s lawyer, said the company had essentially been working “on the tick” since last year.

However, Judge Sally Barber, said the administrators lawyers were “seeking to downplay the significance of the court’s role” and ordered the question be sent to a High Court Judge due to the importance of the first-of-its-kind case.

Barber ruled that the administrators could get 55% of the payment and costs in the meantime.

Barber also called for further scrutiny of the length of Bulb’s trading time in administration and the value for money regarding the numbers of staff that worked on it. She said that court filings showed Teneo’s operations team alone was asking for as much as £5.7 million for over 9000 hours of work, despite Bulb’s own operations staff also being kept on and paid salaries by the government.

“It is entirely possible, and I would go so far as to say that there will be another occasion, where in order to maintain the supply of gas and electricity the government will have to step in and fund utilities from tax payer money for the ongoing trading of an energy company,” Barber said, flagging the importance of the issue being dealt with by a senior judge to set a precedent.

A media representative for Teneo did not immediately respond to a request for contact.

Another court will consider whether to approve Octopus Energy Ltd.’s purchase of Bulb on Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.