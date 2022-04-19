(Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of the biggest British energy supplier to collapse last year amid record prices has apologized for the multibillion-pound cost to taxpayers.

“I’m very sorry for the way things turned out,” said Hayden Wood, who has been kept on as chief executive officer of Bulb Energy Ltd. since it entered special administration in November. “This has been an extremely challenging time for the energy sector.”

The company is being run by administrators Teneo Inc. with government money under regulator Ofgem’s special administration regime. It’s set to cost 2.2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) by the end of 2023, according to forecasts by the U.K.’s Office of Budget Responsibility.

Bulb has been criticized for failing to buy energy in forward markets in order to secure supply at a predictable price, a practice known as hedging. That’s left it exposed to volatile natural gas and power prices, which gained to fresh records last year amid a crunch that’s since been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company didn’t have enough collateral to buy energy in longer-term markets required to hedge in line with the price cap, Wood told U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday. Bulb sold some hedged energy last year to provide capital and ease its sales process.

“It was an unprecedented situation and the only time we did that,” said Wood. “When those funding and sale discussions fell through, we had no reasonable prospects of being able to fund those losses for customers and that’s when we made the difficult decision to enter the special administration process.”

The firm had “multiple interested parties at the final stage” of a sale process before entering special administration, Wood said, without naming any prospective buyers. Administrators are still planning to sell the company, he added.

