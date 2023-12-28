Bulgaria and Romania Say They’re Close to a Deal on More Hassle-Free EU Travel

(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria and Romania said they’re close to an agreement that would bring them closer to the European Union’s visa-free travel zone, with restrictions for air and sea travel possibly being lifted from the end of March.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said Thursday the two Balkan nations, which joined the EU 16 years ago, have reached an “agreement in principle” with Austria, which is the last member state to block entry into the so-called Schengen area. He echoed comments made by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu late Wednesday.

Denkov said the trust built up with access to the Schengen system by air and sea will pave the way to full membership in the border-free zone. Austria’s Interior Ministry said talks on easing air access are ongoing, though there are no negotiations or date set for land access.

“If there are no surprises, the next stage should follow,” Denkov told reporters in Sofia.

Access to the EU travel area has been a source of frustration to Bulgaria and Romania, which have fulfilled the bloc’s requirements for years. They’ve met with resistance from EU member states that have taken issue with the countries’ ability to fight corruption and organized crime.

Earlier this month, the Netherlands lifted its veto against Bulgaria, while Austria stood by its reservations over the influx of migrants into the bloc. The government in Vienna is demanding better border controls overland and wants Sofia and Bucharest to host migrants from Afghanistan and Syria.

Eased control for air travel would mean passengers flying into Schengen airports won’t have to go through passport controls.

Lifting land controls would ease commercial traffic transiting Bulgaria and Romania, where trucks coming from Greece and Turkey to the south stand in line for days at checkpoints across the Danube river.

A final accord needs the approval of all 27 EU member states.

