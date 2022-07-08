(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s outgoing prime minister failed to form a new majority, deepening months of political turmoil and setting the Balkan nation on course for what could be its fourth election in less than two years.

Kiril Petkov, who resigned in June after his fractious coalition fell apart after six months in office, will have to return a mandate to form a new government to President Rumen Radev. Finance Minister Assen Vassilev said the party was four lawmakers short of a majority and signaled that a snap vote was the way forward.

“We hope that in a next election, the people elect the remaining four lawmakers,” Vassilev, Petkov’s party ally who was slated to take the premiership, told reporters in Sofia on Friday.

The president can now offer a mandate twice more to party leaders. If their attempts fall short, Radev will have to call a new election.

Petkov’s party, known as We Continue the Change, came to office last year on a pledge to tackle corruption. But his agenda was upended by political bickering in a four-party coalition that he struggled to hold together.

The prime minister lost a no-confidence vote in June after a junior partner abandoned the coalition. The Harvard graduate’s ruling alliance, which spanned the political spectrum, had long bickered over a number of issues, from picking a central bank governor ahead of planned euro adoption to providing military aid to Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.

Out of Gas

Further instability could delay the euro’s adoption, planned for 2024, and the absorption of 5.7 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in EU recovery funding. The political uncertainty is also hindering the government’s efforts to secure gas contracts, Petkov has said.

The country is trying to find alternatives to the Russian fuel before the winter, as Moscow cut the gas supplies to Bulgaria in April amid a payment dispute. Petkov spoke earlier at a ceremony to launch a gas link with Greece, saying Bulgaria was “missing historic time.”

‘Harvard Boys’ Take On EU Graft Spot Bulgaria in Cabinet Try

Since taking office in December, Petkov’s cabinet boosted social spending and worked to resolve a dispute with neighboring North Macedonia that has blocked the EU’s enlargement in the Balkans. It also broke from traditionally close ties with Russia over its war in Ukraine, refusing to extend a long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom PJSC and expelling as many as 70 Russian diplomats and embassy personnel on the grounds that they worked against Bulgaria’s interests.

