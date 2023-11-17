(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria is braced for difficulty collecting its new tax on the transit of Russian gas, a measure that has sparked price and supply concerns across southeast Europe.

The government will tweak next year’s budget plan to exclude 2.4 billion lev ($1.3 billion) in expected revenue from the levy, along with related expenses, just in case Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC doesn’t pay.

“We’re leaving out the Gazprom installment, because it’s not 100% certain that it’ll be realized,” Finance Minister Assen Vassilev told reporters in Sofia on Friday.

The levy, in effect since mid-October, is designed to boost government revenue while cutting Gazprom’s profits, which Bulgaria says are funding Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. Neighboring Serbia and Hungary — which receive gas via a transit pipeline from Bulgaria — have objected to the tax on grounds that Gazprom may transfer the costs to its clients, or cut the flows altogether.

Gazprom hasn’t commented on the tax. The European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, is looking into its legality.

Bulgaria this week had expected to begin collecting its first income from the measure, set at 20 lev per megawatt-hour. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said Thursday he was “not aware” of any revenues from it yet.

Lawmakers on Thursday adopted legal amendments to exempt Bulgartransgaz, the state-owned gas grid operator, from collecting the tax from its clients. Parliament transferred that obligation to customs authorities, on grounds that failure to collect installments could threaten Bulgartransgaz’s financial stability. Since the introduction of the tax, the company has accumulated as much as 250 million lev in new debt to the state.

“We easily adopted this tax, but it’s a different question whether it can be collected at all,” said Alexander Nenkov, a lawmaker from the parliament’s Energy Committee. “Unfortunately, our experience shows similar cases with the Russian Federation haven’t led to great success.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.