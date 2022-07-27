(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria headed for its fourth election in less than two years when a last-ditch bid to reconstitute a toppled government failed, deepening a political crisis that risks holding up euro adoption and European Union aid.

The Socialist party -- a junior partner in outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s ruling coalition -- will return its cabinet-forming mandate on Thursday, opening the path for President Rumen Radev to dissolve parliament and schedule a vote that may take place as early as Oct. 2. Caucus leader Georgi Svilenski said on Wednesday that his party sought support for a legislative program until the end of this year but didn’t get enough votes in a parliamentary motion.

The Socialists were the third party to fail to secure majority backing for a new cabinet after their coalition imploded in a no-confidence vote last month.

“We had a program and ambitions, but we don’t have support,” Svilenski told reporters in Sofia. “It is clear that there is no anti-corruption majority in this parliament.”

The turmoil comes amid a perfect storm of crises, with inflation at its highest since 1998 and uncertainty over gas supplies ahead of the winter as the EU prepares to cut off some Russian fuel. The crisis will also delay the absorption of as much as 5.7 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in EU recovery funding and may hinder the adoption of the euro, planned for 2024. The purchase of new fighter jets, for which the country received an offer from Lockheed Martin Corp. last week, may also be delayed.

Bulgaria Closer to Fourth Election as Premier Lacks Majority

Opinion polls show the parties Petkov’s coalition -- a loose alliance of forces from across the political spectrum -- have little chance to form a new majority, and nationalist and pro-Russian parties may double their support. He took office in December with a pledge to fight graft in what is perceived as the EU’s most corrupt country, but disagreements among his partners hindered his efforts.

His government boosted social spending and worked to resolve a dispute with North Macedonia to unlock the EU efforts to welcome new members from the Balkans.

Petkov also broke from traditionally close ties with Moscow, expelling as many as 70 Russian diplomats and embassy personnel and refusing to extend a long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom PJSC.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.