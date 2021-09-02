Bulgaria Heads for Third Election in 2021 With No Clear Outcome

(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest country, is sinking into deeper political uncertainty as it heads for a third general election this year.

Bulgaria’s Socialists failed to secure support for a government and said they would return their mandate to lead coalition talks on Sept. 7. The decision will end a string of three attempts by various parties to form a cabinet after inconclusive July elections.

“It’s clear -- there’s no majority and no will for a regular government,” Socialist leader Korneliya Ninova told reporters on Thursday. “It is useless to continue our efforts and to propose a prime minister.”

President Rumen Radev, who is also running for re-election in November, must now dissolve parliament and schedule a new ballot for the assembly. That is expected to be decided later this month as lawmakers first want to pass a revised 2021 budget.

Still, it’s not clear whether parties will be able to overcome their differences and form a majority government after a new election. That complicates matters for Bulgaria, which is seeking to adopt the euro in 2024 and muster financing to battle the resurgent pandemic.

A poll conducted by the Sofia-based Market Links showed former Premier Boyko Borissov’s Gerb party leading with 22%, followed by the Democratic Bulgaria coalition with 17%. A party led by a pop star that won the vote in July was third with 16%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.