(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria approved a mechanism aimed at lifting its veto over the start of North Macedonia’s European Union accession talks to unblock the bloc’s enlargement process amid fears of growing Russian influence in the volatile Balkans.

The move, which still faces major hurdles, is intended to help the 27-nation bloc allay doubts among Balkan countries that the EU is still committed to accepting them as members.

Concerns have grown since the war in Ukraine has prompted EU leaders to advanced a decision to approve that country and neighboring Moldova as membership candidates, even as progress with Balkan countries has bogged down after years of little progress.

Bulgarian lawmakers voted 170-37 on Friday to give outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s government a mandate to approve an EU proposal to start negotiations with North Macedonia, with conditions. If those talks are unblocked, the EU may also start deliberations with Albania, another candidate.

One condition is that Bulgaria must receive guarantees that its neighbor will mention Bulgarian nationals in its constitution along with other peoples. The EU should monitor the process, as well as the implementation of a friendship agreement signed in 2017.

The proposal signals North Macedonia, which Greece forced to change its name as a hurdle to join NATO two years ago, may have to change its constitution again if it complies. The EU has repeatedly urged Bulgaria to unblock the enlargement process, which it is hindering in a dispute over rival claims to cultural heritage and language with its neighbor. Sofia has demanded guarantees for the protection of Bulgarians who live there.

North Macedonia’s prime minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, said Thursday the proposal is unacceptable “to the citizens, to the coalition partners, to the government, to the President of Republic of North Macedonia.”

“What has happened now is a serious problem and a serious blow to the credibility of the European Union,” Kovacevski said after meeting EU leaders in Brussels, including Petkov.

The vote, backed by opposition lawmakers, may also add to the political crisis in Bulgaria, where the issue with North Macedonia has divided both political leaders and the population. As many 63% of Bulgarians believe North Macedonia hasn’t done enough to let Bulgaria lift the veto, according to a June poll conducted by Sofia-based Gallup International.

Petkov is set to resign Monday after losing a no-confidence motion this week. He came to power in December, promising to fight graft and to advance the talks with the former Yugoslav country in the first six months of his term in office.

