(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s new government will seek to eliminate intermediaries in providing weaponry to Ukraine to boost military support to Kyiv in a shift from the stance of previous cabinets and the country’s president.

The Balkan state is now emerging from a political crisis that led to five elections in two years, and a fragile coalition is changing tack from governments appointed by President Rumen Radev — a US-trained air force general who has repeatedly faced accusations by his political rivals of taking pro-Kremlin stances.

Previously, weapons — and particularly munitions for Soviet-area artillery pieces — had made their way to Kyiv’s troops, but through third countries.

“Only the children that never watch TV haven’t understood that we export ammunition for Ukraine,” Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, who took office three weeks ago, told reporters on Tuesday. “That was done semi-secretly, which required intermediaries.”

Tagarev said that allies that use intermediaries when purchasing from Bulgarian companies can keep doing so, but Bulgaria would also enter into contracts directly with Ukraine.

“When it comes to sales paid by Ukrainian funding that go to the Ukrainian army, we’ll try to work directly, because including intermediaries puts us in a gray zone that carries risks,” Tagarev said.

Bulgaria is also seeking to join other EU countries in joint purchases of ammunition, as well as to find EU funding to modernize its state-owned factories so that it could produce weaponry that meets modern NATO standards.

“Ukraine continues to need international support,” Tagarev said. “Without it, it’s unclear what will happen, and my opinion is that we shouldn’t risk seeing what happens.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.