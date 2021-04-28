(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria is investigating several explosions at ammunition warehouses between 2011 and 2020 for their potential links to the poisoning of an arms dealer Emilian Gebrev.

Prosecutors are investigating the presence of six Russian citizens, whose arrival in Bulgaria coincided with the blasts and 2015 poisoning of the owner of EMCO OOD ammunition producer, chief prosecutor’s spokeswoman Siyka Mileva told reporters on Wednesday.

The authorities are also looking for potential links with an investigation into deadly munition blast in the Czech Republic that sparked a recent diplomatic feud with Russia. Prague blamed Moscow’s agents for the explosion that killed two Czechs in 2014. Russia rejected the claims as absurd.

Mileva said Russians likely wanted to block Bulgaria’s arms supplies designated for Georgia and Ukraine. Gebrev’s poisoning resembled the 2018 attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the U.K.

