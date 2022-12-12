(Bloomberg) -- Former Bulgarian Premier Boyko Borissov’s party proposed a cabinet that has little chance of acceptance, further deepening a political crisis that may result in another snap election.

Borissov won an inconclusive election in October — the fourth in 18 months — with his Gerb party falling short of a majority. He proposed Nikolay Gabrovski, a professor and neurosurgeon, for prime minister.

Gabrovski proposed a cabinet stacked with technocrats, many of whom aren’t affiliated with parliamentary parties, in an effort to gain broad support. But most parties have refused to cooperate with Gerb, diminishing chances for the cabinet to win a stable majority in a vote later this week.

The cabinet, if appointed, will work “effectively so that, without losing time, we can take on the main crises,” including voting for a budget, stabilizing inflation, working on EU recovery funding, and joining the Schengen zone and the euro area, Gabrovski told President Rumen Radev at a ceremony on Monday.

If Gerb’s bid fails, the attempt to form a cabinet will be passed on to Kiril Petkov, Borissov’s main rival.

Petkov, who served as prime minister for just under eight months, doesn’t have the support necessary to form a majority government. If he also fails, Radev will let a party of his choice make the third and last attempt before calling another snap election.

Trust in parliament has slumped to a record low with an approval rating of just 9%, according to a poll published Monday by the Trend Research Center in Sofia. Gerb has the support of 26% of decided voters, leading by nearly 7 percentage points over Petkov’s We Continue the Change.

The political crisis has delayed Bulgaria’s access to EU recovery funding and hindered its efforts to join the euro area in 2024.

