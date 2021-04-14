(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s three-time premier, one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders, said he’ll step aside and nominate another candidate to become the prime minister and attempt to form a new government.

Boyko Borissov, who has led three governments since 2009, won general elections this month but his grip on power was clipped by new parties that pledged to shun him given the country’s corruption record.

“I’ll offer another prime minister with a very clear, European, NATO orientation,” he told reporters on Wednesday, adding he doesn’t want to be the one to “divide the nation.”

Newly elected lawmakers will convene Thursday for the first time so that consultations on the new cabinet may start.

President Rumen Radev should first task Gerb, Borissov’s party, to attempt to form a government. If that fails, the second-biggest party -- the populist There Is Such a People of talk show host and musician Stanislav Trifonov, will get a stab at forming the cabinet.

The political uncertainty comes at a time when the EU’s poorest member is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and prepares to distribute billions in EU funding to help overcome the crisis. Bulgaria is also seeking to switch to the euro in 2024.

