(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s president gave former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s party a week to form a new government as the Balkan country risks extending a political crisis that’s hurt its efforts to join the euro area and gain access to European Union funds.

Previously political rivals, Borissov’s Gerb and the nation’s second-biggest faction, an alliance led by another ex-premier, Kiril Petkov, reached an agreement last year to rule together. Petkov’s prime minister, Nikolai Denkov, resigned March 5 as a part of that accord, making way for Gerb’s Mariya Gabriel, a former EU Commissioner, to take the spot.

President Rumen Radev handed Gabriel the mandate to form a government on Monday, a procedural move as the coalition parties continue to negotiate. Infighting over administrative positions and planned reforms has put the coalition deal under threat.

If Gabriel fails to form a cabinet, Petkov’s We Continue the Change will have the opportunity to propose one, but neither of the two parties has sufficient backing to rule on its own. Should there be no success, Radev will pick a third party in a last-ditch effort before having to call a snap election — the sixth in a little more than two years — that could take place as early as June.

Borissov, who led the country on an off for more than a decade, was ousted from power in 2021 amid anti-corruption protests, but his departure gave way to a string of fragile coalitions and interim governments as Bulgarians repeatedly returned to the ballot box.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.