(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s government is exploring ways to introduce the euro as a parallel payment currency after a protracted political crisis and high inflation delayed its plans to adopt the European Union’s common currency in early 2024.

The government is holding talks with the European Central Bank and the European Commission to allow people to trade in euros, an option currently available only to companies, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev told reporters in Sofia Wednesday. The change may also allow companies to pay salaries in the single currency.

“We as people can’t make deals in euros, nor can we receive our salaries in euros — we know that there are countries like Montenegro, which allow those deals on a voluntary basis,” Vassilev said. Bulgaria is yet to complete talks with the EU, and “at the moment, we have no confirmation that such action is possible at all,” he added.

The EU’s poorest country has sought to enter the euro area in early 2024, arguing this will help it boost living standards and avoid being sidelined in the bloc’s decision-making process. But its application was delayed by years of political crisis, which along with the war in Ukraine pushed inflation beyond required levels to join. Bulgaria has for most of the past decade met the bloc’s budget balance criteria and has one of its lowest debt levels.

While some eastern European economies, such as Poland, Hungary and Romania have remained outside the euro area, payments in euros are used widely. Two Balkan countries that are non-EU members, Montenegro and Kosovo, have introduced the euro unilaterally.

Bulgaria’s national currency, the lev, is pegged to the euro under a currency board arrangement that helped it overcome a hyperinflation crisis a quarter a century ago.

If allowed, the new arrangement for the euro won’t be introduced this year, Vassilev said. The country hasn’t given up on its plans to enter the single currency zone and “is getting closer” to meeting inflation criteria, he said.

Bulgaria is only now trying to end a years-long period of political turmoil that saw five elections in two years. Now a fragile coalition trying to stay together under Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov. It has yet to approve this year’s budget and to secure delayed financing from EU recovery funds.

