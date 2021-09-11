(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria will hold its third general election in less than a year on November 14, along with the already scheduled presidential vote, President Rumen Radev said.

“This way we’ll save both money from the budget and the people’s time,” Radev, who will be running for re-election, said in a statement.

The European Union’s poorest country sank in a political crisis last year when thousands of people protested against the government’s failure to tackle high-level corruption. Two consecutive votes since April failed to secure stable majority to back a regular government.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.