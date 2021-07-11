(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s do-over elections ended too close to call, with an exit poll showing former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s party ahead of the anti-establishment movement of talk-show host and entertainer Stanislav Trifonov by a narrow margin.

Borissov’s Gerb won 23.5% of Sunday’s parliamentary ballot and Trifonov’s party, known as ITN, won 22.3%, according to an exit poll conducted by Alpha Research on BNT public television. The Socialists and the anti-graft Democratic Bulgaria were tied in third with 14.1%. Six parties were shown entering parliament.

“Until we have the parallel count and likely the votes from abroad, the question for the winner remains open,” Boryana Dimitrova, managing partner at Alpha Research, said on BNT. The Alpha poll didn’t include a survey of voters from abroad, which heavily favored ITN in the first go-around.

If confirmed by official results, which will start trickling in later in the evening, the result may produce a hung parliament and extend a political crisis that has hampered the country’s efforts to improve the European Union’s lowest living standards and worst corruption.

In the initial ballot held in April, a better-than-expected showing by ITN blocked Borissov from a fourth term, as all other political parties refused to work with Gerb in government. Still, no other party could muster majority support for a cabinet either, which triggered a re-run of the vote.

President Rumen Radev will give the winner of the election the first chance to form a ruling coalition. If it fails, the second-placed party gets a turn. If that doesn’t work, a third will be chosen by the president for a last try before new elections are called.

