(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian lawmakers failed to appoint a speaker of parliament, signaling a political paralysis that may threaten coalition talks and send the country to a sixth general election in just over two years.

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s Gerb party, which won an April 2 vote by a razor-thin margin in the Black Sea country, didn’t get enough support in the assembly on Wednesday for its speaker nomination. Borissov’s main opponent, Kiril Petkov, didn’t propose a candidate.

The failed parliamentary vote underscores the troubles Borissov faces in forming a government after a series of inconclusive elections. Borissov called on Petkov, also a former prime minister, to back him for a grand coalition that will work for solidarity with Ukraine and for deepening Bulgaria’s euro-Atlantic integration. Petkov rejected the proposal, but said Wednesday his party will support Borissov’s government on certain policies.

President Rumen Radev is set to give Borissov the first try at a cabinet. If he fails, Petkov’s party will have a chance. In case of another failure, Radev has to pick a third candidate before scheduling another snap election, which could take place as early as July.

