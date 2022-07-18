(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s president will give the Socialist Party a mandate to form a new government in a last-ditch bid to avoid triggering the fourth election in less than two years.

It’s the European Union member’s final chance to quickly quell a political crisis that ousted Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s four-party coalition in a no-confidence motion last month.

But the Socialists, who were part of Petkov’s ruling alliance, face an uphill fight to muster support, as they have said they’ll hold talks only with its coalition partners, who were unable to agree on a new governing majority when the prime minister had his chance last month.

The second largest party, Gerb, handed back the mandate without holding talks. With opinion polls suggesting an election may produce a hung parliament, the country of almost 7 million people may struggle to produce a workable government soon.

“This is our duty,” Yavor Bozhkankov, caucus secretary of the Socialists, said in a televised interview Monday. “The hypothesis of new elections is rather a hypothesis of a spiral of elections.”

Bulgaria Closer to Fourth Election as Premier Lacks Majority

Failure may trigger a ballot as early as October, adding to uncertainty over Russian gas supplies for the winter and inflation -- driven by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine -- that reached a 24-year-record high in June. Further instability could also delay the adoption of the euro, planned for 2024, and the absorption of 5.7 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in EU recovery funding.

Polls show parties in the ruling coalition won’t have sufficient support for a majority. Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s Gerb party, which has been isolated by Petkov and his partners, holds a narrow lead over Petkov’s We Continue the Change. The nationalist Revival party will double its support, according a poll published Monday by the Trend research center.

Balkan Countries Sign Deal to Unlock EU Enlargement Talks

Since taking office in December, Petkov’s government boosted social spending and worked to resolve a dispute with North Macedonia to unlock the EU efforts to welcome new members from the Balkans. Petkov also broke from traditionally close ties with Russia, expelling as many as 70 Russian diplomats and embassy personnel and refusing to extend a long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom PJSC.

But his coalition collapsed in June when the ITN party quit over multiple disagreements, including a push to allow North Macedonia to start EU accession talks despite a historical dispute between the two countries.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.