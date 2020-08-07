(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian police cleared tent camps erected by anti-government protesters in cities across the country as part of their demand for the government to resign.

In the capital of Sofia, police peacefully removed dozens of demonstrators’ tents that blocked key crossroads and briefly detained 12 people, Toni Todorov, deputy head of the capital’s police unit, told reporters on Friday.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev have faced calls to step down for the past month over their failure to fight high-level corruption. The protesters’ demands are echoed by the opposition-backed president, who’s accused both Geshev and Borissov of links with the mafia -- allegations they deny.

Borissov, who’s already resigned as premier twice since 2009, has said he may quit again, but wants to keep his ruling alliance intact until next year’s election. His coalition partner, a loose group of nationalist parties, said Thursday that the government will complete its full term with Borissov as prime minister.

