Bulgarian PP Party Wins Election Over Gerb, Parallel Count Shows
(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian political newcomer party We’re Continuing the Change, known as PP, won the country’s third general election this year, a parallel ballot count conducted by Alpha Research showed.
PP won 26.1% of the votes, followed by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s Gerb party with 23.5%, according to the count, published by the BNT public TV channel.
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms, which traditionally represents the country’s ethnic Turks, was third with 11.7%. Earlier exit polls showed Gerb and PP neck and neck. PP’s leaders declared victory and said they’ll hold talks to form a coalition government.
