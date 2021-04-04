(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s ruling party, led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, won the most votes in general elections, an exit poll showed, giving him the edge to secure a fourth term as leader of the European Union’s poorest and most corrupt member.

Already one of the block’s longest serving leaders, the former bodyguard of the Balkan state’s last communist dictator capitalized on support from conservative voters drawn to his brusque man-of-the-people style, despite criticism that he has done little to crack down on endemic graft or significantly improve the lives of Bulgaria’s 7 million people.

Now he faces the thorny task of mustering support to form a coalition backed by a majority in parliament. The main rivals to Borissov’s Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria party, known as Gerb, have vowed not to cooperate with it -- or each other -- in any governing alliance.

Gerb won 25.7% in Sunday’s vote, compared with 17.6% for the opposition Socialists, according to an exit survey from the Alpha Research pollster for BNT public television.

There Is Such a People, a newly formed group led by populist talk-show host Stanislav Trifonov, was third with 15.2%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms, a party that traditionally represents ethnic Turks and acts as post-election kingmaker, had 11%, according to the Alpha poll.

Another survey by Sofia-based Gallup International showed Trifonov in second. As many as seven parties looked poised to enter parliament, according to both polls.

Since coming to power in 2009, Borissov has faced personal scandals, allegations over ties to organized crime, street protests and feuds with the president and some of the country’s richest men. He even resigned twice. The country is also currently one of the world’s coronavirus hotspots — and the economy is taking a hit.

Transparency International has ranked the country last in the EU for most of the last decade over endemic graft, and the EU has criticized Bulgaria over its failure to uphold the rule of law and judicial independence. Meanwhile, gross domestic product per capita, when adjusted for relative purchasing power, was 43% of the EU average just before Borissov took office. It’s now just over 50%.

Still, Borissov has also been adept at balancing the nation’s interests between historical ally Russia, which the country depends on for energy, and the West. He has embraced NATO and the EU while former eastern bloc peers Hungary and Poland engage in open conflict with Brussels.

And while the economy is small, his government boasts growth that exceeds the EU average, one of the bloc’s lowest debt levels and narrow budget deficits.

Borissov also campaigned on keeping taxes low, improving the distribution of EU funds and adopting the euro in 2024, a process that, along with joining the EU’s passport-free Schengen travel zone, has been delayed by concerns over graft.

