(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Bulgarians demonstrated at the country’s parliament, renewing calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Continuous anti-government rallies against Borissov over his failure to fight rampant corruption has deepened a political crisis that has raged since July, when activists called for Borissov and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign. They’ve both been accused of harboring links with organized crime, which they deny.

Hundreds of police officers guarded parliament in central Sofia on Wednesday. Protesters shouting “Resignation!” threw apples and eggs and tried to break through the cordon. Two people were detained, the Interior Ministry said.

Borissov is proposing to rewrite Bulgaria’s constitution, saying it will bolster judicial independence and has also suggested he may quit.

This week, he’s trying to win the support of half of lawmakers required to start a lengthy parliamentary procedure and has said he’ll step aside once a special assembly is approved to edit the law -- in November at the earliest.

Bulgaria has been repeatedly criticized by European Union institutions for its insufficient rule of law, and ranks the worst in the bloc in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

