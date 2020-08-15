(Bloomberg) -- The Nagashiki Shipping Co.-owned vessel that run aground last month and spilled oil off the Mauritian coast has broken up.

“The bigger part which was lying outside the lagoon is being towed toward the high seas,” the Shipping Ministry spokesman, Jasvin Sok Appadu, said by phone. The other part of the MV Wakashio, which contains its engine and fuel tanks, is “safe and stable” and measures have been taken to prevent any further oil spillage, Sok Appadu said.

