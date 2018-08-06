My morning train reads:

How Your Brokers Can Make 10 Times More on Your Cash Than You Do (Moneybeat)

The Longest Bull Market of All Time? (Irrelevant Investor)

One investing firm is behind a string of this year’s big money-making moments in Silicon Valley (Recode)

The 3 Biggest Risks in Global Investing and How to Avoid Them (Barron's)

Appealing Fictions (Collaborative Fund)

Where Did You Go to School? (Noteworthy)

They have weaponized social media. They have weaponized the First Amendment. They have weaponized civic discourse. And they have weaponized, most of all, politics. (New York Times)

San Francisco is a “nirvana” for China's main intelligence agency — and the center of an intensifying spy war (Business Insider)

The Cult of Trump Makes the Worst Conspiracy Theories Mainstream (GQ)

Bottle Shock: Treasury Challenges Tax Break for Wine Importers (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Torsten Slok, chief international economist and managing director at Deutsche Bank. Slok’s economics team has been top-ranked by Institutional Investor in fixed income and equities for the past five years.

Yay, Capitalism!

Source: L2

