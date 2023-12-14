Bull on the Loose in Newark Is Causing Delays for NJ Transit Riders

(Bloomberg) -- Service for New Jersey Transit commuters has returned to normal after a bull was roaming loose on train tracks in Newark.

NJ Transit in a tweet said service is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays after the incident. The bull is no longer on the tracks, according to the agency.

It was unclear how the bull got onto the tracks. The Newark Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said officers were able to contain the animal inside a fenced lot. The bull will be retrieved and safeguarded at a local animal sanctuary, the police said in a statement.

The bizarre incident comes as NJ Transit has seen an increase in service disruptions this year due to aging infrastructure throughout its network.

Read more: NJ Transit Delays Getting Worse as Office Workers Return

(Updates with police comment in third paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.