Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said U.S. monetary policy is already accommodative and may not need to respond urgently to rising trade turmoil because that uncertainty has already been factored in by policy makers.

“U.S. monetary policy cannot reasonably react to the day-to-day give-and-take of trade negotiations,” Bullard said Tuesday in a presentation to the National Economists Club in Washington.

Bullard has been among the most dovish policy makers on the Federal Open Market Committee the past three years and dissented in June in favor of a quarter-point rate cut, which the committee agreed to in July. His reluctance to signal the need for lower rates now suggests the central bank is currently hesitant on making a second straight reduction in September.

Markets are putting 100% odds on the FOMC cutting interest rates at the Sept. 17-18 meeting, after trade tensions between President Donald Trump and China escalated in the past week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell called last week’s quarter-point cut a “mid-cycle adjustment” to policy rather than the first in a long series of moves.

The St. Louis Fed president said the FOMC has already adjusted policy significantly this year in expectation of slowing growth and trade uncertainty, leading to lower market interest rates.

“While additional policy action may be desirable, the long and variable lags in the effects of monetary policy suggest that the effects of previous actions are only now beginning to impact macroeconomic outcomes,” Bullard said.

Moreover, Bullard said policy makers may need to get used to greater trade uncertainty.

“I do not expect this uncertainty to dissipate in the quarters and years ahead,” he said, adding this is likely chilling business investment and feeding into slower global growth.

Growth this year has been expected to slow from 2.5% in 2018, Bullard said, but “a key risk has been that global trade uncertainties may cause this slowing to be sharper than anticipated.”

In addition, he said inflation pressures remain muted, with both prices and expectations falling short of the committee’s 2% target.

Also, “a more meaningful inversion of the yield curve continues to threaten,” he said, noting that such a phenomenon “has tended to predict the onset of recession in the U.S. during the postwar era.”

