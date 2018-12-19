(Bloomberg) -- A chart level in stocks that bulls have clung to for 10 months caved in Wednesday, overrun after Jerome Powell indicated market volatility has done little to change the Federal Reserve’s rate path or to alter efforts to reduce its balance sheet.

The S&P 500 extended its drop since September to almost 15 percent, barreling through its February low and leaving it about 160 points from its first bear market in a decade. Equities moved steadily lower as the Fed chairman acknowledged recent market turbulence but said it’s unclear whether it will affect the economy.

“That’s not good. This is, on a technical basis, the kind of lower low that will scare people,” Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co., said in an interview. “With today’s comments from Chairman Powell about the shrinking of the balance sheet, it confirms that the ‘Powell’ put is much further out of the money than it was under previous Fed chairs. That’s what hurts psychology."

Asked how price swings affect the Fed’s outlook, Powell said: “What matters for the whole economy is material changes in a broad range of financial conditions that are sustained for a period of time. A little bit of volatility -- speaking in the abstract -- some volatility doesn’t probably leave a mark on the economy.”

On the topic of how fast the Fed will reduce its $4 trillion of balance sheet assets, a program that drains liquidity from the financial system, he said: “We thought carefully about how to normalize policy and came to the view that we would effectively have the balance sheet run-off on automatic pilot and use monetary policy, rate policy to adjust to incoming data. I think that has been a good decision. I think that the runoff of the balance sheet has been smooth and has served its purpose and I don’t see us changing that.”

The statements came in a press conference after the Fed raised borrowing costs for the fourth time this year while dialing back projections for interest rates and economic growth in 2019.

