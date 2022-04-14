(Bloomberg) -- As most economists slash their forecasts for China’s growth this year, one estimate stands out: An expectation the world’s second-largest economy could expand 5.9% this year.

That’s the prediction from Yi David Wang, chief China economist at Credit Suisse Group AG, the most optimistic forecaster polled by Bloomberg. While he said he could revise his projection closer to 5.6% once the impact of coronavirus lockdowns becomes clearer, both figures are still above the consensus of 5% growth for 2022.

Wang’s case rests on three pillars. First, coronavirus lockdowns will hurt production less than consumption. Second, government and corporate investment will grow strongly. Finally, investment in housing can still grow despite a slump in sales as existing projects still need to be finished.

Wang said he’s comfortable dissenting from the market: “If we start using GDP revisions to reflect market sentiment, it’s trying to force a consistent narrative on an inconsistent world.”

Instead, Wang said his team updates its forecasts less often than some other banks as they wait to see the actual impact of events on growth.

Wang argued the most important economic data in China is industrial production, rather than demand indicators such as retail sales.

“There is a production-expenditure gap when it comes to Chinese GDP,” he said in an interview. “The habit of relying on expenditure-side indicators doesn’t transfer well to China.”

During lockdowns, authorities will prioritize industrial production, meaning “the gap between prediction and expenditure will persist,” Wang argued. “The biggest domestic risk that the Chinese economy is facing is the lockdowns,” he said, but the impact is still too unclear to fully incorporate into a forecast.

With consumption likely to remain weak, the demand driver in China’s economy this year will be investment by local governments and corporations, he said. He points to official data showing an increase in investment in January and February. Real estate investment grew during those two months, despite falling sales and ongoing financial strains on property developers.

“Our hypothesis is that there’s likely a subset of developers who are out there completing projects,” Wang said, predicting housing investment could rise 3.1% for the full year.

Wang, who has previously worked at the International Monetary Fund and Blackrock Inc., pointed to recent export data to suggest that global demand for Chinese production will remain elevated this year, as the rate of export growth remains above pre-pandemic levels. An impact on European imports from Russia’s war in Ukraine is likely to be “transitory,” he added.

Beijing has sent mixed messages on stimulus this year, vowing to accelerate construction while keeping total debt levels in the economy stable. But officials could have more room to stimulate because a reduction in the number of real estate companies by up to 30% in the current slump will help with reducing debt, Wang said, since “by definition that is a deleveraging process.”

