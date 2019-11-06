(Bloomberg) -- Equity bulls had been eyeing Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. just before news broke Tuesday that the company is considering going private.

Trading of bullish options surged to a level not seen in two years Monday, amid the biggest two-day gain in the stock since 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Calls betting that the shares would advance to at least $61 were the most traded -- they’ve been below that price since April.

Walgreens Boots climbed for a third day Tuesday, closing at $61.21, as people familiar with the matter said the retail pharmacy recently held informal talks with private-equity firms including KKR & Co. about taking the company private. Its bonds sank by the most ever.

The most-traded options on Monday were December $62.50 calls and November $61 calls, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A block of 1,336 of the latter contracts changed for 87 cents each. They were worth $1.87 apiece at Tuesday’s close.

Media representatives for Walgreens Boots didn’t immediately reply to a call and email asking for comment, outside of office hours.

