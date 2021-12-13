(Bloomberg) -- The Chicago Bulls won’t be playing any basketball games this week.

The team has 10 players in the league’s health and safety protocols plus additional staff members, prompting the NBA to postpone their next two games.

Chicago’s Tuesday match-up against the Pistons and Thursday’s contest versus the Raptors will be rescheduled for later dates.

The Chicago Department of Public Health had concerns about the Bulls continuing to play this week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Covid-19 cases in Chicago have been on the rise in recent weeks.

