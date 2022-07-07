(Bloomberg) -- The way Ned Davis Research sees it, there are three ways it could go, two of them bad for stock-market bulls.

One, inflation stays hot, forcing the Federal Reserve into ever-more drastic action. Two, prices quickly cool, but the rate damage is done, and a recession ensues. Outcome three is that Jerome Powell works a miracle, changing course in time to salvage the economy, and equities have a spring-loaded bounce.

As unlikely as option three may sound, the logic seems to be turning the heads of stock believers, at least for the last three days, in which the S&P 500 jumped more than 4% from its Tuesday morning low. Evidence has coalesced around a handful of indicators, from a reasonably calm inflation reading to a tumble in commodity prices and decent reports on services and hiring.

“The recession hysteria seems to be calming down,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior analyst at City Index. “There is potential for us to be above where we are now by year-end.”

Bulls are taking solace in the 19% plunge in commodities and the fact that inflation expectations as signaled in the bond market are retreating. So-called breakeven rates on Treasury inflation protected securities are pricing in an average annual rate of around 2.34% for the coming decade.

Stocks advanced for a fourth day, sending the S&P 500 to its longest winning streak since the end of March. The benchmark index climbed 1.5% Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 2000 of small caps each rallied more than 2%.

From the risky fringe of the market to bellwether tech, things that were beaten down are staging an impressive comeback, pushed up by traders desperate not to miss the bottom. Among the biggest winners in the S&P 500 this week, Etsy Inc. and Moderna Inc. have surged at least 12%, while Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. is up more than 9%.

A basket of unprofitable tech firms jumped about 6% Thursday, extending its advance for July to 14% and putting it on course to snap an eight-month slump. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), which plunged more than 70% from its 2021 peak through June, surged at least 6% for a second time this week.

“There’s some reasons for optimism here,” David Dietze, managing principal and senior portfolio strategist for Peapack Private Wealth Management, told Bloomberg Radio. “The number one bugaboo for the markets is inflation, and increasingly we are seeing some signs that peak inflation may be in the rear mirror.”

Should inflation subside and the Fed avoid snuffing out the pandemic recovery -- a lot to ask for -- the bear market that drove the S&P 500 down as much as 24% may end up being almost over, according to an analysis by Ned Davis Research’s strategist Ed Clissold. On the other hand, he said, stocks could face at least 10% more downside if inflation gets too cold or too hot.

“The Fed and inflation have been and will likely remain the biggest drivers for equity markets,” Clissold wrote in a note. “Since they involve inflation being too hot, too cold, or just right, Goldilocks and the Three Bears seems like an appropriate analogy.”

To be sure, a lot must happen to prove this is more than a bear-market rally. Three times before this year stocks mounted similar rebounds. None lasted.

At 21 days, this bounce since the bottom on June 16 is on par with the March recovery as the longest this year. Still, the S&P 500’s advance over the stretch was not enough to push it above the June 24 high of 3,911.74.

To Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors’ US SPDR business, all the dip buying points to a lack of washout in sentiment that would eventually set the stage for a sustained recovery.

“We still haven’t seen that capitulation,” he said. “It’s been more of a slow burn, kind of a death by a thousand paper cuts than it has been kind of that flush in the system,” he added. “So you’ll get some of these relief rallies, but overall, I think the market will be volatile at least through the summer.”

