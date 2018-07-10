(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bulls were in wait-and-see mode as a stronger dollar offset cheap valuations and a lull in the trade war.

Currencies in developing nations halted a two-day rally, while stocks swung between gains and losses. The Turkish lira’s volatility soared amid investor concern that policy makers will hesitate to unwind months of stimulus after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed exclusive power to name the central bank governor and appointed his son-in-law as treasury and finance chief. Meanwhile, Mexico’s peso boosted its world-leading rally since leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s election earlier this month.

"The external context should have already played out adversely for EM and we now expect a rebound," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging-market strategy at TD Securities in London. "But markets don’t always behave according to our expectations, so we’ll have to wait and see."

Fund managers are focusing on the prospects for near-term dollar strength and technical indicators that suggest value in beaten-down risk assets. Morgan Stanley strategists dubbed the recent recovery in emerging markets a “head fake” and recommended selling on gains in stocks and bonds, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said developing nations “now offer relative value." JPMorgan Chase & Co. also said emerging-market equity valuations look attractive, yet added that there’s “no hurry to move back” in this quarter.

LATAM:

MEXICO: Mexbol index dipped 0.4 percent to 49,015.68 Peso gained 0.7 percent to 19.049 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield declined four basis points to 7.691 percent Both real money and leveraged accounts seen reducing long peso positions against the dollar around 19 key level, according to traders Mexico international reserves rose to $173.4b, Banxico says Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language television, surged after saying programming sales climbed 36 percent in the second quarter Santander Mexico Double Upgraded at Credit Suisse on Lower Risk

BRAZIL: Ibovespa increased 0.2 percent to 75,134.94, highest in almost five weeks Real gained 1.2 percent to 3.83 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield fell 23 basis points to 11.13 percent Attempt to free ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the weekend shows Workers Party will keep fighting to keep his candidacy alive; may add to volatility over next few months, according to NY-based traders Brazil’s outlook is expected to improve after elections in October because the next government will be forced to address the fiscal deficit no matter who is elected, Marco Antonio Barros, CEO of Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia UBS said Brazilian equities should underperform bonds Brazil Rolls Over All 14,000 FX Swaps Offered

ARGENTINA: Merval Index increased 0.8 percent to 27,829.61 Peso gained 0.6 percent to 27.72 per dollar Central bank will likely hold its key interest rate at 40 percent while analysts expect the central bank to change its benchmark measure soon, according to 20 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg Government ordered public sector hiring freeze to hit IMF targets

EMEA:

TURKEY: Borsa Istanbul 100 Index fell 3 percent to 96,274.69 Lira gained 0.7 percent to 4.7013 per dollar Newly appointed Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak said budget and fiscal discipline will be "maintained in a better way" “I’d have expected Erdogan to have learned the bitter cost of messing with markets,” said Atilla Yesilada, economist at GlobalSource Partners in Istanbul Meet the Erdogan Son-in-Law Now Running Turkey’s Economy Rattled Analysts Wonder What Will Become of Turkish Central Bank Erdogan’s New Dynasty Makes Turkey Uninvestable: Marcus Ashworth

RUSSIA: MOEX Russia Index fell 0.3 percent to 2,365.02 Ruble rose 0.6 percent to 62.135 per dollar, strongest in almost five weeks 10-year local-bond yield declined three basis points to 7.59 percent Second-quarter current account surplus expanded less than expected Russia Plans $80 Billion Debt Spree Despite Sanctions Scare

SOUTH AFRICA: FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index fell 0.4 percent to 51,795.51 Rand gained 0.6 percent to 13.3359 per dollar, strongest in almost four weeks 9-year local-bond yield gained four basis points to 8.664 percent The nation’s business confidence slumped for a fifth consecutive month amid a weaker rand and the threat of a global trade war “Rand strength in the past 1-2 weeks is a function of broader EM FX, a narrowing sovereign CDS spread, and a floor/consolidation in gold prices,” said Henrik Gullberg, head of EM trading strategy at Nomura International in London

ASIA:

CHINA: Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.4 percent to 2,827.63 Offshore yuan fell 0.2 percent to 6.638 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained less than one basis point to 3.5575 percent “The falling yuan is a concern, but as long as it’s not in a severe downtrend, it’s not the biggest consideration when we’re investing in local-currency bonds in China,” said Manu George, director of fixed income at Schroder Investment Management Ltd. in Singapore Factory inflation accelerated in June as the price of commodities held up PBOC adviser Liu Wei said there’s room for an additional liquidity injection, China Daily reports Foreign Funds Keep Pouring Into China Despite Yuan’s Jitters Convertible Bond Sale Flop Shows Financing Pressure in China

INDIA: Sensex Index rose 0.8 percent to 36,239.62, highest in more than five months Rupee declined 0.1 percent to 68.821 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained one basis point to 7.9004 percent “Markets are comfortable with the first-quarter earnings outlook of companies,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Shares & Securities Pvt. in Mumbai Government sold 70-day cash-management bill on Tuesday CMB sale is being seen as another negative and that’s weighing on bonds, said Debendra Kumar Dash, a trader at AU Small Finance Bank in Mumbai

