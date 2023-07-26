(Bloomberg) -- Bumble Inc. is building on the success of the popular friend-finding mode on its dating app and launching a separate standalone offering.

Similar to the dating app, ‘Bumble For Friends’ will let users create a profile and highlight their hobbies and interests before swiping ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on prospective companions.

Available since 2016, BFF — short for ‘best friends forever — mode had grown in popularity among users looking to expand their circle of platonic relationships. By the end of 2021, 15% of users also used BFF mode, Bumble BFF executive Beth Berger told CNBC.

“Having a dedicated Bumble For Friends app that’s separate from the dating experience makes friendship-finding easier for people looking to make meaningful platonic connections in their area,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble’s founder and CEO.

The app will be free to use and is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, the UK, the US, and will be rolled out in more regions in the future.

