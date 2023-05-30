(Bloomberg) -- Bumble Inc. President Tariq Shaukat is stepping down, and the dating app will conduct a search for his replacement.

Shaukat has been president at the Austin-based company since July 2020. Bumble, whose namesake app is known for letting women make the first move, went public in 2021. Its shares have tumbled 22% this year.

Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Heard credited Shaukat with overseeing a “successful IPO as well as helping to scale our brands globally.”

Shaukat will move into an advisory role effective Sept. 1 while the company searches for a new executive leader, Bumble said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue of as much as $258 million, slightly better than the average analyst’s estimate of $256.7 million.

