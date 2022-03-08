(Bloomberg) -- Bumble Inc. gave a full-year revenue forecast that beat Wall Street’s average estimate, giving investors relief after the omicron surge and the war in Ukraine weighed on the company’s prospects. The shares surged as much as 25% in extended trading.

The Austin, Texas-based dating app known for allowing women to make the first move said it expects revenue for the full year will be as much as $944 million, while analysts had projected $939 million.

Bumble also said that it’s discontinuing its operations in Russia and is removing the company’s apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus. The full-year forecast includes a loss of $20 million in revenue from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, which will mostly impact Bumble’s Badoo app.

Badoo was founded by Russian-British entrepreneur Andrey Andreev in 2006 and is popular in Europe and Latin America. Bumble has a large portion of its engineering talent in Russia and Badoo, which accounts for 30% of Bumble’s total revenue, gets 12% of its monthly users from the country, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Martino said, citing data from Sensor Tower.

“The war could add risk of a top-line hit in 2022 as well as temporarily stall product development if sanctions escalate further,” Martino wrote in a note before the results were released.

The combined revenue from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus was about 2.8% of Bumble’s 2021 annual revenue of $765.7 million, almost all from its Badoo app.

Investors were bracing for the worst, sending the shares down as much as 16% last Thursday on concerns about Bumble’s exposure to Russia. Shares of Bumble have declined about 50% this year, with declines in the last week alone of more than 30%.

Bumble’s troubles started in the third quarter, before the arrival of the highly-contagious omicron variant. Even then Badoo was struggling, reporting a decline in subscribers as its core user base of mostly urban, middle-class people was still facing economic pressures from Covid. Revenue for Badoo decreased 3.5% to $57.7 million in the fourth quarter, the company said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a blessing and a curse for Bumble and other popular dating apps, such as Match Group Inc.’s Tinder and Hinge. After initially being pummeled in the early days of the pandemic when lockdowns were enforced, making in-person meetings all but impossible, an eventual return to live socializing and entertainment spurred users to spend more on dating subscription and make more in-app purchases. Many dating apps have also been expanding their purview to include sparking connections for platonic friendships.

In the fourth quarter, Bumble said revenue rose 26% to $208.2 million, falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $209.6 million. Total paying users grew 11% to 2.98 million, compared with analysts’ forecasts for 3 million. Bumble reported a loss of 8 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimate of a loss of 1 cent.

