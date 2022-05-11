(Bloomberg) -- Bumble Inc. surged as much as 17% in extended trading after the dating app where women make the first move reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates.

The Austin, Texas-based company said revenue rose 24% to $211.2 million in the first quarter as it grew to 3 million paying users. Analysts were projecting $208.3 million. Those users are also spending more money on the app. Bumble said it expects second-quarter revenue of as much as $221 million, including the impact from the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar. Analysts expected $224.2 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We are off to an excellent start for fiscal year 2022,” said Chief Financial Officer Anu Subramanian in a statement. “Even amid the current dynamic operating environment, we believe the underlying momentum in our business remains robust.”

Bumble’s shares, which were down 48% this year through the end of trading on Wednesday, jumped to as high as $20.67 after hours. The company made its public market debut in February last year.

Bumble, which operates its namesake app and Badoo, a dating app that’s popular in Europe and Latin America, bought France’s Fruitz earlier this year to boost its presence in Europe, where it lags Tinder owner Match Group Inc.

Dating apps have struggled with the ups and downs of Covid-19 infections, especially in Central Europe and Asia, where many countries still have onerous restrictions in place. In its quarterly results last week, Match reported results that disappointed analysts, sending its shares to the lowest since the company spun off from parent company IAC/InterActive Corp. in 2020.

For the full year, Bumble said it expects revenue of $934 million to $944 million. Analysts projected $939.3 million.

