(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Jens Weidmann has apparently experienced a Damascene conversion. The once-hawkish president of Germany’s Bundesbank has softened his stance on a controversial bond-buying scheme adopted by the European Central Bank at the height of the euro zone crisis.

Weidmann is a potential successor to the ECB president Mario Draghi, who steps down at the end of October, but the German’s opposition to the Outright Monetary Transactions program (the technical name for Draghi’s commitment to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro) has been a major obstacle to his candidacy. That pledge to buy short-term bonds of countries in crisis is widely credited for ending the currency union’s debt crisis. Weidmann’s change of tone shows that he too is ready to do whatever it takes – at least to become the first German head of the ECB.

It’s quite a turnaround. The Bundesbank president was the only member of the ECB’s governing council to oppose Draghi’s famous promise. Weidmann doubted that the bank had a democratic mandate to provide this kind of assistance to a country in difficulty. He feared too that OMT might encourage recipient nations to delay necessary reforms – even though participating states have to sign up to to a program of fiscal adjustment and structural reform. Weidmann even went to Germany’s Constitutional Court to argue against the measure.

Yet on Wednesday his tone changed. “The European Court of Justice has examined OMT and determined it to be legal,” he told Zeit Online. “Moreover, OMT is current policy.” Weidmann insisted afterwards that he hadn’t changed his mind and that he’d always said it was up to the courts to decide on the program’s lawfulness. But his timing was interesting, to say the least, coming just hours before a crucial meeting of EU leaders who are haggling over key posts, including the ECB presidency. This looks very much like a last-minute pitch to win over the skeptics.

In one sense, Weidmann’s remarks are a victory for Draghi and excellent news for the euro zone. The ECB chief devised OMT as a way to make sure the bank could act as a lender of last resort to governments during a crisis. This convinced investors that it was too risky to bet against the euro’s survival.

Of course, we don’t know what would happen if a country refused to sign up to the remedial measures needed to secure the bank’s support. But markets have been too afraid to call the ECB’s bluff. OMT had a comparable effect to other central banks’ asset-purchase programs, Draghi said in a speech this week, and all without buying a single bond. It’s surely a good thing that all the candidates for the ECB’s top job now accept the policy.

Yet Weidmann’s shift of position is a little too late to be fully credible. He hasn’t offered a strong intellectual case for OMT – which would mean admitting his previous position was wrong. Instead, he just seems to willing to play along with what others have decided. Not exactly the kind of leadership one might expect from a central bank president.

Questions remain over how Weidmann would act during a fresh crisis. Throughout his tenure on the governing council, he has underlined the risk of countries engaging in moral hazard in the expectation of being rescued if things go wrong. This remains an important plank of his monetary thinking, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t guide him in the future. Saying that you accept OMT is current ECB policy doesn’t mean you’ll be easily persuaded to use it. If he was in charge, investors might feel again that the euro zone lacks a lender of last resort.

Of course, the president is only one member of the governing council. The ECB often operates by consensus, so one can expect broad continuity in policy whomever becomes the next chief. But it wouldn’t look good if Weidmann were outvoted in a crucial decision. How would he be able defend the common ECB view in public?

The euro zone is at a difficult juncture as trade tensions hit manufacturing and inflation expectations are close to record lows. The last thing it needs is a bout of speculation over the continuation of the central bank’s policy kit. Weidmann’s clarification on OMT is reassuring. But picking him as Draghi’s successor would still be a risk for the EU’s leaders.

