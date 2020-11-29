(Bloomberg) --

Bundesbank Vice President Claudia Buch says now isn’t the time for the ECB to lift its de facto ban on banks paying dividends, according to an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung’s Sunday edition.

“I do not think it makes sense to simply repeal the recommendation now. As long as there is a lot of uncertainty, we have to insure the system against negative scenarios,” Buch was quoted as saying.

