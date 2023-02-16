(Bloomberg) -- Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said the European Union needs to set clear fiscal rules that are followed by member states, warning that the bloc’s executive arm is disregarding this approach as it looks to revise them.

The European Commission’s proposals “are not a suitable way of further developing the common fiscal framework toward greater transparency and greater binding force,” he told a conference in Berlin on Thursday.

“Instead, there is a risk of softened fiscal limits, the derivation of which is difficult to understand,” Nagel said. “The reduction of high debt ratios could thus be put off in accordance with the rules.”

The EU is reviewing its Stability and Growth Pact to try to ease the bloc’s fiscal rules, which were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow governments leeway on spending and are due to come back into force from Jan. 1.

The commission is pushing for an agreement among member states next month, though EU finance ministers have indicated they remain far apart on how much flexibility to allow countries in reducing their debt burden.

“The task now is to anchor the guard rails more firmly by making the rules clearer and more transparent,” the German central bank chief said. “Discretionary powers should be limited and exceptions should be limited to severe crises. A spending rule could help to pursue the medium-term budgetary goal more consistently.”

Nagel’s criticism is in line with the views of his country’s finance minister, who said earlier this week that he cannot accept the commission’s proposed reform of the fiscal rules as it stands. Christian Lindner highlighted that the existing limits of 60% and 3% of gross domestic product respectively on countries’ debt and deficits — goals that few nations meet — are not up for discussion.

‘Open to Debate’

Lindner’s stance is firmly backed by neighbor Austria. He and his counterpart in the government in Vienna, Magnus Brunner, made a joint statement on Thursday in which they affirmed their opposition to the commission’s proposals.

“We are open to a debate on reforming the debt rules as long as a medium- and long-term debt reduction path is ensured,” the ministers said after talks in the Austrian capital.

Short-term flexibility should only be tolerated as long as deviations from the rules are reversed, they said. An automatic mechanism is needed “that initiates a procedure in the event of a deficit above 3% without exceptions,” they added, firmly rejecting any “further communitization of risk via joint debt.”

