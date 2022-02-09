(Bloomberg) --

The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates this year if the outlook for euro-zone inflation doesn’t improve “significantly,” according to the new head of Germany’s Bundesbank.

In his first interview since taking office at the start of 2022, 55-year-old Joachim Nagel told the Zeit newspaper that the ECB has “reached a point that’s a textbook case for central-bank action” -- signaling a significant policy shift could occur as soon as its next meeting in March.

“The ECB now needs to step up. We’ll look at the data -- new growth and inflation forecasts are coming out in March. And that will be the basis for our decisions,” Nagel said in the interview, published Wednesday. “If the inflation picture and above all the outlook hasn’t brightened significantly by then, we’ll have to recalibrate the monetary-policy stance.”

The remarks -- his first in any detail on key policy issues -- suggest Nagel will maintain the Bundesbank’s traditionally hawkish position and could further embolden investors who’ve brought forward bets on rate increases this year.

They chime with comments at the weekend from Nagel’s Dutch colleague on the ECB Governing Council, Klaas Knot, who said a hike could come as early as October.

Nagel also echoed concerns voiced frequently by his predecessor, Jens Weidmann, on asset-purchase programs, saying they should be ended before interest rates rise because they “involve greater risks and side effects.”

“I’m very aware of the risks we’ll take if we wait too long with the normalization of monetary policy,” he said. “The economic costs are significantly higher if we act too late than they are if we act in good time.”

Inflation in Germany is likely to average significantly more than 4% this year -- well above the Bundesbank’s forecast from December -- Nagel said.

In the euro area, prices soared by a record 5.1% in January -- more than double the 2% target. The worsening outlook prompted an unexpectedly hawkish tone from ECB President Christine Lagarde following last week’s policy decision. She refused to rule out a rate hike this year.

“If the picture remains unchanged in March, I’ll be in favor of normalizing monetary policy,” Nagel said. “The first step is to discontinue the net asset purchases over the course of 2022. Then interest rates could be raised before this year is over.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.