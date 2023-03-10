(Bloomberg) -- The Bundesbank said Executive Board member Joachim Wuermeling is leaving the German central bank at the end of the year, “some months before the end of his term.”

Vice President Claudia Buch will take over Wuermeling’s banking supervision remit as of April 1, 2023 That means she will become a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank and of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Wuermeling, who has been a board member since 2016, will be responsible for data and statistics as of that time Bundesbank says Wuermeling intentes to “take up a new position in 2024”

For full statement, click here

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.