(Bloomberg) -- The Bundesbank said Executive Board member Joachim Wuermeling is leaving the German central bank at the end of the year, “some months before the end of his term.”

  • Vice President Claudia Buch will take over Wuermeling’s banking supervision remit as of April 1, 2023
    • That means she will become a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank and of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
  • Wuermeling, who has been a board member since 2016, will be responsible for data and statistics as of that time
    • Bundesbank says Wuermeling intentes to “take up a new position in 2024”
