Mar 10, 2023
Bundesbank Says Wuermeling to Leave Central Bank at Year End
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Bundesbank said Executive Board member Joachim Wuermeling is leaving the German central bank at the end of the year, “some months before the end of his term.”
- Vice President Claudia Buch will take over Wuermeling’s banking supervision remit as of April 1, 2023
- That means she will become a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank and of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
- Wuermeling, who has been a board member since 2016, will be responsible for data and statistics as of that time
- Bundesbank says Wuermeling intentes to “take up a new position in 2024”
