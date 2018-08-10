(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries and most euro-area bonds rallied as the Turkish lira’s slump sent investors scurrying for the safety of government debt. Italian securities fell after a report that the European Central Bank sees UniCredit SpA as particularly vulnerable to Turkey’s currency turmoil.

The yield on 10-year German bunds fell to a three-week low, while that on Italy’s comparable securities climbed to the highest since Aug. 3. The lira plummeted to a record low amid heightened anxiety about Turkey’s deteriorating relations with the U.S. and runaway inflation. Italian bonds pared losses following reports that the country’s deficit in 2019 would be below the European Union’s limit of 3 percent.

“The growing Turkey crisis that put focus on the weak links,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, a strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “If you want to short risk it is easy to sell the BTP future.”

Italian 10-year yields rose as much as six basis points to 2.96 percent, while those on two-year bonds climbed as much as 14 basis points to 1.14 percent. The rate on similar-maturity German bunds fell four basis points to 0.34 percent, while that on 10-year Treasuries fell by as much to 2.89 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Ainger in London at jainger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma, Scott Hamilton

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.