(Bloomberg) -- Bunge Global SA doesn’t anticipate issues from antitrust regulators reviewing its $8.2 billion takeover of Viterra Inc. that would require the US crop merchant to offload any businesses.

The assets being acquired from the Glencore Plc-backed grain company are in “very different places” and, even when in the same country, have “different strengths” than those operated by Bunge, Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said in a Thursday interview on the sidelines of a food conference in Minneapolis.

“We believe we should have very little breakage anywhere,” Heckman said, adding that Bunge expects to be able to keep “about all of our assets.”

The combined entity would become the world’s second-largest agricultural trading company by revenue, dominating the soybean and wheat markets. Globally, it will end up with more than 125 crushing and refining facilities, a processing capacity of more than 75 million tons per year, 55 port terminals and more than 230 million tons of commodities marketed annually.

Heckman said global trading firms such as Bunge still face fierce competition from local and regional companies including co-operatives and sometimes even customers in the crop origination business.

