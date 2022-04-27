(Bloomberg) -- Bunge Ltd., the world’s biggest oilseed processor, lifted its full-year earnings outlook by at least 21% after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drought in Brazil increased global crop prices.

The war halted crop shipments out of the Black Sea and risked plantings of sunflowers in Ukraine, the top producer. Bunge benefited from higher profit from crushing soybeans into fuel and meal for animal feed.

Bunge was “ensuring key food, feed and fuel products are getting from farmers to consumers as we navigate this unprecedented global market, further intensified by the war in Ukraine,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said in a statement.

The St. Louis-based company’s full-year adjusted earnings outlook of at least $11.50 is up from earlier guidance of $9.50 but still trails 2021’s record-high of $12.93.

Adjusted earnings of $4.26 a share for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 compare with $3.13 a year ago. The average of analysts’ estimate compiled by Bloomberg was $2.94.

Bunge is the ‘B’ in the quartet of global crop traders known as the ABCDs. Its rival and the ‘A’ in the quartet, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. reported its best-ever quarterly results Tuesday.

Bunge is hosting a conference call with investors at 8 a.m. New York time.

