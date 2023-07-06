Bunge Wants to Make Tastier Veggie Burgers With New Facility

(Bloomberg) -- Crop trader Bunge Ltd. broke ground on a soybean processing plant that it hopes will help the embattled alternative-protein industry improve the taste and texture of veggie burgers and sausages.

The $550 million plant will sort grains based on characteristics such as color, size and humidity levels to produce higher quality, food-grade protein concentrates for meatless products. The facility, adjacent to an existing processing plant in Morristown, Indiana, is expected to be commissioned in mid-2025, the company said.

“This will be a huge step change in quality and functionality compared to what is available today in the market,” Brian Douville, Bunge’s vice president of specialty ingredients, said Thursday during a groundbreaking.

Read More: Beyond Meat Wannabes Fail to Survive Post-Hype Reality

After the early success of Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc., demand for plant-based proteins has waned as high prices and odd tastes and textures made it easy to cross them off shopping lists.

The facility will boost Bunge’s processing capacity in Morristown by 4.5 million bushels (123,000 metric tons) of soybeans a year. Bunge also plans to use farmers in the region to supply non-GMO soybeans so it can export food-grade soymeal to the European market.

--With assistance from Gerson Freitas Jr..

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.