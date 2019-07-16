Burberry Analysts Laud Tisci as Stock Has Best Day in Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Burberry shares surged as much as 16%, the most intraday since January 2009, after strong first-quarter sales growth was supported by Riccardo Tisci’s designs, alleviating concerns about mainland China sales slowing down.

Good appetite from Chinese customers should read well for other luxury names, according to Morgan Stanley, while Goldman highlighted strength in the U.S. as reassuring. Luxury peers including Richemont, Kering and LVMH rose slightly in early European trading, outperforming the Stoxx 600 Index.

The bears weren’t fully convinced, however. BofAML expects difficulties outside of the Tisci collection, while several analysts noted the negative sales impact from reduced markdowns of older collections, as well as the current benefit from weaker sterling.

Here is what analysts had to say about Burberry’s results.

Morgan Stanley, Elena Mariani

Increases price target to 2,000p from 1,850p, mainly to reflect company’s new guidance with currency boost; keeps rating at equal-weight

The performance of the Tisci collection and the store refurbishment program underpinned the improvements to comparable sales

Tone from the conference call was “confident and reassuring”

Appetite from Chinese customers was very strong, representing a good read-across also for other luxury names

Reiterated equalweight rating

Goldman Sachs, Louise Singlehurst

Riccardo Tisci items outperformed previous collections

Regional results to reassure investors, particularly the U.S., a source of concern throughout the luxury brands sector

The reduced markdown in second half compared with period last year might reduce the like-for-like increase

Rating neutral

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Ashley Wallace

Raises target price to 1,850p from 1,800p to reflect foreign exchange benefits, keeps underperform rating

Says May roll-out of Monogram collection is likely to have disproportionately benefited first-quarter figures

Though Tisci collection performed, expect difficulties elsewhere in business including first-quarter underperformance in accessories

Citi, Thomas Chauve

Sales results outperformed expectations and confirmed return of consumer sentiment toward the brand

It “remains to be seen” if the commercial success of brand identity can be sustained throughout the entire year and notes that the reduced markdown in the third quarter can affect comparable sales

Rating neutral

MainFirst, John Guy

The trading update outperformed expectations and should reassure the markets after sales increase in mainland China

Expects the continuing rationalization program to increase profitability as the group removes nonperforming stores

Rating outperform

RBC Capital Markets, Rogerio Fujimori

Expects trading update to be “well received” by markets given the 4% increase to comparable store sales

Without currency fluctuations the earnings outlook is unchanged, sees better returns for the risk elsewhere in the sector

Retains underperform rating

