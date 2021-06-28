(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Plc said Marco Gobbetti will step down as chief executive officer and leave the company at the end of this year.

The Italian executive is leaving after almost five years at the helm of the trench coat maker to take up another opportunity “that will enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family,” according to a statement Monday. The board will now begin the search for a successor.

Burberry has trailed luxury rivals like LVMH and Kering SA in recovering from Covid-19 lockdowns, with sales remaining below 2019 levels in the latest quarter. Gobbetti will work with Chairman Gerry Murphy to provide support to the leadership team on an “orderly transition,” the company said.

