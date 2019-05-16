(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc reported full-year sales in line with expectations, saying new designer Riccardo Tisci’s first collections were met with an encouraging reception over the winter.

Comparable retail sales rose 2 percent, in line with an average analysts’ estimate of 2.07 percent, according to Bloomberg data. The company confirmed its guidance for the coming year.

Key Insights

Tisci has helped put Burberry back in the fashion spotlight as new CEO Marco Gobbetti seeks to reinvigorate growth. It’s too early to measure the commercial success of his designs as most products didn’t arrive in stores until February.

Burberry is rewarding investors for sticking out the wait as the brand seeks a turnaround. The company announced a share buyback of 150 million pounds ($193 million) even after net debt rose during the year.

Burberry said it expects a shift to more spending in mainland China as the country’s consumers spend more at home rather than elsewhere in Asia.

Market Reaction

Burberry reported sales before London markets opened. The shares have risen 2.9 percent over the past 12 months.

Get More

For more on the results, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.