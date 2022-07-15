(Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc held its forecast for the current fiscal year largely steady despite severe lockdowns in parts of China in April and May that hurt demand for luxury products.

The British fashion brand expects an adjusted operating profit of £90 million ($106 million) in the current year, as it “actively manages” the impact of lockdowns in China and soaring inflation in its home UK market. In May it forecast an adjusted profit of £92 million.

It also continues to target high-single digit revenue growth and a 20% margin at a constant currency in the medium term, the company said in a statement Friday.

Known for its trench coats and distinctive check pattern, Burberry is more exposed to China than many of its rivals and derives about a third of its sales from the country. Its home market, the UK, is also battling the worst inflation in 40 years with energy and wage bills soaring.

Comparable store sales at the British fashion brand rose 1% during the April to June quarter, Burberry said. When mainland China was excluded, comparable sales were up 16% showing the impact lockdowns in China are having on the group.

Concerns over Covid-19 haven’t gone away with the number of cases in Shanghai rising again and residents fearing they could head back into lockdown.

Burrbery’s new Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd took over in March. The former head of Versace is expected to follow the work of predecessor Marco Gobbetti, shifting Burberry’s prices higher, reducing third-party distribution and eliminating discounts. The brand is also betting on the crucial leather-goods category which has released notable models like the Olympia handbag.

